11 hours ago
East India Cotton association Prices - July 18, 2017
July 18, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 11 hours ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 18, 2017

BANGALORE, July 18(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
   
 ICS-101   36100
 ICS-201   37000
 ICS-102   28700
 ICS-103   33300
 ICS-104   37200
 ICS-202   42700
 ICS-105   34600
 ICS-105   37000
 ICS-105   43500
 ICS-105   37600
 ICS-105   39200
 ICS-105   43700
 ICS-105   41000
 ICS-105   40700
 ICS-105   42500
 ICS-105   42100
 ICS-105   43500
 ICS-105   44200
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   55500

