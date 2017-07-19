FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - July 19, 2017
#Domestic News
July 19, 2017 / 11:32 AM / a day ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 19, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 19(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101    36100
 ICS-201    37000
 ICS-102    28500
 ICS-103    33200
 ICS-104    37100
 ICS-202    42300
 ICS-105    34600
 ICS-105    37000
 ICS-105    43100
 ICS-105    37600
 ICS-105    39200
 ICS-105    43300
 ICS-105    41000
 ICS-105    40700
 ICS-105    42500
 ICS-105    42100
 ICS-105    43500
 ICS-105    44200
 ICS-106    45800
 ICS-107    55000

