19 hours ago
East India Cotton association Prices - July 20, 2017
#Domestic News
July 20, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 19 hours ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 20, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 20(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   36100
 ICS-201   37000
 ICS-102   28400
 ICS-103   33100
 ICS-104   37000
 ICS-202   42000
 ICS-105   34600
 ICS-105   37000
 ICS-105   42800
 ICS-105   37600
 ICS-105   39200
 ICS-105   43000
 ICS-105   41000
 ICS-105   40600
 ICS-105   42500
 ICS-105   42000
 ICS-105   43500
 ICS-105   44200
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   54700

