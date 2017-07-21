East India Cotton association Prices - July 21, 2017

BANGALORE, July 21(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 36100 ICS-201 37000 ICS-102 28400 ICS-103 33100 ICS-104 37000 ICS-202 41300 ICS-105 34800 ICS-105 37000 ICS-105 42100 ICS-105 37700 ICS-105 39200 ICS-105 42300 ICS-105 41100 ICS-105 40600 ICS-105 42600 ICS-105 42000 ICS-105 43600 ICS-105 44200 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 54500