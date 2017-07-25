East India Cotton association Prices - July 25, 2017

BANGALORE, July 25(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35700 ICS-201 36600 ICS-102 28400 ICS-103 33100 ICS-104 37000 ICS-202 40800 ICS-105 34800 ICS-105 36800 ICS-105 41600 ICS-105 37500 ICS-105 39200 ICS-105 41900 ICS-105 41000 ICS-105 40500 ICS-105 42400 ICS-105 41900 ICS-105 43400 ICS-105 44000 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 54500