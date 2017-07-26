FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - July 26, 2017
July 26, 2017 / 1:56 PM / in a day

East India Cotton association Prices - July 26, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 26(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
    
 ICS-101   35700
 ICS-201   36600
 ICS-102   28400
 ICS-103   33100
 ICS-104   37000
 ICS-202   41000
 ICS-105   34800
 ICS-105   36800
 ICS-105   41900
 ICS-105   37500
 ICS-105   39200
 ICS-105   42200
 ICS-105   41000
 ICS-105   40700
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   42100
 ICS-105   43400
 ICS-105   44000
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   54500

