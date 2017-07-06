FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - July 06, 2017
July 6, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 20 hours ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 06, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 06(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
   
 ICS-101     36500
 ICS-201     37400
 ICS-102     29200
 ICS-103     33700
 ICS-104     37600
 ICS-202     43300
 ICS-105     34500
 ICS-105     37100
 ICS-105     44100
 ICS-105     37400
 ICS-105     39200
 ICS-105     44300
 ICS-105     41100
 ICS-105     41200
 ICS-105     42400
 ICS-105     42500
 ICS-105     43300
 ICS-105     44200
 ICS-106     45800
 ICS-107     56000

