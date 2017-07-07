FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
East India Cotton association Prices - July 07, 2017
#Domestic News
July 7, 2017 / 2:14 PM / in a day

East India Cotton association Prices - July 07, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 07(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
   
 ICS-101     36500
 ICS-201     37400
 ICS-102     29200
 ICS-103     33700
 ICS-104     37600
 ICS-202     43500
 ICS-105     34700
 ICS-105     37300
 ICS-105     44300
 ICS-105     37600
 ICS-105     39400
 ICS-105     44500
 ICS-105     41300
 ICS-105     41400
 ICS-105     42600
 ICS-105     42700
 ICS-105     43500
 ICS-105     44400
 ICS-106     46000
 ICS-107     56000

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.