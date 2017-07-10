East India Cotton association Prices - July 10, 2017

BANGALORE, July 10(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 36600 ICS-201 37500 ICS-102 29300 ICS-103 33800 ICS-104 37700 ICS-202 43800 ICS-105 35000 ICS-105 37600 ICS-105 44600 ICS-105 37900 ICS-105 39700 ICS-105 44800 ICS-105 41900 ICS-105 42000 ICS-105 43200 ICS-105 43300 ICS-105 44100 ICS-105 45000 ICS-106 46600 ICS-107 56000