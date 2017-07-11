East India Cotton association Prices - July 11, 2017

BANGALORE, July 11(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 36600 ICS-201 37500 ICS-102 29200 ICS-103 33700 ICS-104 37600 ICS-202 43600 ICS-105 34800 ICS-105 37400 ICS-105 44400 ICS-105 37700 ICS-105 39500 ICS-105 44600 ICS-105 41600 ICS-105 41500 ICS-105 43000 ICS-105 43000 ICS-105 43900 ICS-105 44800 ICS-106 46400 ICS-107 56000