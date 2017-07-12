FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
East India Cotton association Prices - July 12, 2017
July 12, 2017

East India Cotton association Prices - July 12, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 12(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
   
 ICS-101    36600
 ICS-201    37500
 ICS-102    29200
 ICS-103    33700
 ICS-104    37600
 ICS-202    43700
 ICS-105    34800
 ICS-105    37400
 ICS-105    44500
 ICS-105    37700
 ICS-105    39500
 ICS-105    44700
 ICS-105    41600
 ICS-105    41500
 ICS-105    43000
 ICS-105    43000
 ICS-105    43900
 ICS-105    44800
 ICS-106    46400
 ICS-107    56000

