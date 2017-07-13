FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - July 13, 2017
July 13, 2017

East India Cotton association Prices - July 13, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 13(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
   
 ICS-101   36600
 ICS-201   37500
 ICS-102   29200
 ICS-103   33700
 ICS-104   37600
 ICS-202   43700
 ICS-105   34800
 ICS-105   37400
 ICS-105   44500
 ICS-105   37700
 ICS-105   39500
 ICS-105   44700
 ICS-105   41600
 ICS-105   41500
 ICS-105   43000
 ICS-105   43000
 ICS-105   43900
 ICS-105   44800
 ICS-106   46400
 ICS-107   56000

