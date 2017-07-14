FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
East India Cotton association Prices - July 14, 2017
July 14, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 20 hours ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 14, 2017

BANGALORE, July 14(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
   
 ICS-101   36600
 ICS-201   37500
 ICS-102   29100
 ICS-103   33600
 ICS-104   37500
 ICS-202   43500
 ICS-105   34500
 ICS-105   37200
 ICS-105   44300
 ICS-105   37600
 ICS-105   39400
 ICS-105   44500
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   41000
 ICS-105   42600
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   43500
 ICS-105   44400
 ICS-106   46000
 ICS-107   56000

