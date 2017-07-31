FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 hours ago
East India Cotton association Prices - July 31, 2017
July 31, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 18 hours ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 31, 2017

BANGALORE, July 31(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   36100
 ICS-201   37000
 ICS-102   28500
 ICS-103   33200
 ICS-104   37100
 ICS-202   42000
 ICS-105   34800
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   42600
 ICS-105   37300
 ICS-105   39000
 ICS-105   42900
 ICS-105   41000
 ICS-105   40900
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   42200
 ICS-105   43100
 ICS-105   43900
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   54500

