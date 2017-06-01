BRIEF-Shriram EPC gets orders worth 1.65 bln rupees under water management business
* Says Shriram EPC bags orders worth Rs 165 crores under water management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, June 01The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33800 ICS-104(24mm) 37700 ICS-202(26mm) 44100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm) 44700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36000 ICS-105MMA(27) 38500 ICS-105PHR(28) 44900 ICS-105(28mm) 41200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41900 ICS-105(29mm) 42500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43100 ICS-105(30mm) 43500 ICS-105(31mm) 44400 ICS-106(32mm) 46200 ICS-107(34mm) 55500
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.