BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
BANGALORE, June 02The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33900 ICS-104(24mm) 37800 ICS-202(26mm) 44200 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36200 ICS-105(27mm) 44800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36400 ICS-105MMA(27) 38500 ICS-105PHR(28) 45000 ICS-105(28mm) 41200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41900 ICS-105(29mm) 42500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43100 ICS-105(30mm) 43500 ICS-105(31mm) 44400 ICS-106(32mm) 46200 ICS-107(34mm) 55500
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api