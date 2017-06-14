MEDIA-Tata trustee R Venkataramanan files 5 bln rupees suit against Cyrus Mistry - Times of India
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 13The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35700 ICS-201(B22mm) 36600 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm) 43800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36400 ICS-105MMA(27) 38300 ICS-105PHR(28) 44000 ICS-105(28mm) 40700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41400 ICS-105(29mm) 42100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600 ICS-105(30mm) 43200 ICS-105(31mm) 44400 ICS-106(32mm) 45900 ICS-107(34mm) 56000
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy