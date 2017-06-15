BRIEF-Deep Industries gets contract from ONGC Ltd
* Says contract is for securing services of 30 tons workover rig to be deployed in ONGC CBM asset, Bokaro
BANGALORE, June 15The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35700 ICS-201(B22mm) 36600 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43000 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm) 43600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36400 ICS-105MMA(27) 38300 ICS-105PHR(28) 43800 ICS-105(28mm) 40700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41400 ICS-105(29mm) 42100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600 ICS-105(30mm) 43200 ICS-105(31mm) 44400 ICS-106(32mm) 45900 ICS-107(34mm) 56000
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months