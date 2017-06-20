UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
BANGALORE, June 20The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35800 ICS-201 36700 ICS-102 29200 ICS-103 33400 ICS-104 37300 ICS-202 43000 ICS-105 34000 ICS-105 36100 ICS-105 43600 ICS-105 36700 ICS-105 38400 ICS-105 43800 ICS-105 40800 ICS-105 41500 ICS-105 42100 ICS-105 42700 ICS-105 43200 ICS-105 44400 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 55500
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy