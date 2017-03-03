MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, Mar 03The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35100 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 30200 ICS-103(23mm) 34500 ICS-104(24mm) 38400 ICS-202(26mm) 44300 ICS-105(26mm) 40000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41200 ICS-105(27mm) 44900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40400 ICS-105MMA(27) 41700 ICS-105PHR(28) 45000 ICS-105(28mm) 42000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42300 ICS-105(29mm) 42500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42800 ICS-105(30mm) 43400 ICS-105(31mm) 44000 ICS-106(32mm) 44600 ICS-107(34mm) 56700
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)