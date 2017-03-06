EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies subdued; shrug off N.Korea missile test

(Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 29 Asian currencies paled against a stronger U.S. dollar on Monday, with markets little fazed by a ballistic missile test by North Korea, but trading was subdued as key financial markets were closed. The dollar index was up about 0.03 percent against a basket of currencies, extending Friday's rally when it hit a one-week high on positively revised U.S. gross domestic product data. The U.S. economy slowed less than