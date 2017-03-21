BANGALORE, Mar 21The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35300 ICS-201(B22mm) 36300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29600 ICS-103(23mm) 34000 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 44800 ICS-105(26mm) 38200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38700 ICS-105(27mm) 45400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38900 ICS-105MMA(27) 39800 ICS-105PHR(28) 45600 ICS-105(28mm) 41900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42300 ICS-105(29mm) 43000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43300 ICS-105(30mm) 44200 ICS-105(31mm) 45200 ICS-106(32mm) 45900 ICS-107(34mm) 58000