BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, Mar 24The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36200 ICS-102(B22mm) 29600 ICS-103(23mm) 34000 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 44600 ICS-105(26mm) 38200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38800 ICS-105(27mm) 45200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38900 ICS-105MMA(27) 39900 ICS-105PHR(28) 45400 ICS-105(28mm) 42000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42300 ICS-105(29mm) 43000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43300 ICS-105(30mm) 44000 ICS-105(31mm) 45100 ICS-106(32mm) 46000 ICS-107(34mm) 58000
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)