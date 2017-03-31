BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
BANGALORE, Mar 31The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34400 ICS-201(B22mm) 35400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33900 ICS-104(24mm) 38400 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38600 ICS-105(27mm) 44400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38600 ICS-105MMA(27) 39800 ICS-105PHR(28) 44600 ICS-105(28mm) 42100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42500 ICS-105(29mm) 42900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43300 ICS-105(30mm) 43700 ICS-105(31mm) 44800 ICS-106(32mm) 45900 ICS-107(34mm) 58000
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18