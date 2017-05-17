GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
BANGALORE, May 17The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35500 ICS-201(B22mm) 36500 ICS-102(B22mm) 28800 ICS-103(23mm) 33200 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 32900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34500 ICS-105(27mm) 44300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35000 ICS-105MMA(27) 37100 ICS-105PHR(28) 44500 ICS-105(28mm) 40900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41200 ICS-105(29mm) 42200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42700 ICS-105(30mm) 43300 ICS-105(31mm) 44300 ICS-106(32mm) 46200 ICS-107(34mm) 57000
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 19 India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.