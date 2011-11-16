JAKARTA Nov 16 East Timor plans to triple its infrastructure spending to more than $1 billion next year, in an effort to develop the economy to reduce its reliance on energy revenues, the government said on Wednesday.

The 2012 budget, approved by the country's parliament, calls for development spending of $1.06 billion to fund better roads, irrigation systems, new schools and hospitals, defence facilities, sea ports and a national electricity grid.

Although all this is unlikely to happen by next year, the investment is part of a 20-year development plan that aims to establish a more diversified economy and turn the tiny Southeast Asian nation into a middle income country.

"This is a budget for our development. It is ambitious but this is because it seeks to invest in our people and change our nation," said government spokesman Agio Pereira in a statement.

The former Portuguese colony is hoping to use oil and gas resources to rebuild the economy after the country was crippled by violence during its bid for full independence a decade ago.

But development has been slow. Talks with Australia's Woodside Petroleum to develop a massive gas field that would give a huge boost to government revenues have been stalled, though East Timor is still hopeful of a deal. (Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)