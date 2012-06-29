By Kevin Mwanza
| NAIROBI, June 29
NAIROBI, June 29 The arrival of global
advertising agencies has raised the stakes in east Africa's $1
billion market, with new players hoping to wrestle a piece of
the action from the Kenyan company Scangroup, the
regional leader.
French-based Havas Media International and South African
media group Carat, a unit of Aegis Media, are also angling for a
piece of the action in a sector fuelled by a fast-growing middle
class in Kenya, east Africa's largest economy.
Kenya's advertising market accounts for over half the more
than $1 billion annual revenue in the region, according to
research firm Ipsos Synovate.
Tim Smyth, chief executive of TBWA, a unit of U.S. group
Omnicom, is headhunting local talent to help set up
shop, igniting a bidding war with other new entrants.
"It is a bit challenging to break into a market with a
dominant player. But we believe we have the capacity and
experience to do so," he told Reuters.
Smyth was referring to Scangroup, the only listed marketing
and advertising company on the Nairobi bourse and part-owned by
the world's largest advertising group WPP.
Scangroup has gobbled up smaller firms and struck
partnerships to help it ease into new markets, putting it in
pole position in sub-Saharan African economies.
With this strategy, Scangroup has grown its market share in
the region to nearly 80 percent, bagging most of the big deals.
BIGGER FOOTPRINT
The group does not see this changing even with new entrants.
"Competition will always come in, but a lot of our clients
expect us to deliver across multiple African countries and not
only east Africa because we have a fairly large infrastructure,"
said Bharat Thakrar, Scangroup's founder and CEO.
"We acquired Ogilvy because they had a bigger print across
Africa, which expanded our base on the continent."
Scangroup stole a march on Omnicom and its U.S. peer
Interpublic by buying Ogilvy & Mather, giving it access
to new markets in Africa.
Small east African ad agencies are also seeking to embrace
global firms so as to extend their regional presence, and secure
bigger and more lucrative deals.
One such firm is Nuturn, which expanded its services and
footprints through partnerships with Creative Eye in Tanzania,
Centric Branding in Rwanda and Ongea Consult in Uganda.
Such partnerships have been the preferred entry vehicles for
firms like TBWA, Havas and Carat into the region.
"The focus now is on the developing world and in Africa they
have realised that there are one billion emerging consumers of
which 355 million are already considered middle class," said
Grant Fraser, a director at Aegis Media.
A deepening euro zone crisis, tepid U.S. job creation and
slowing growth in China have prompted cutbacks in the global ad
spending so far this year, but emerging markets such as Africa
have recorded double-digit growth in recent years.
AFRICA'S ATTRACTION
According to the World Bank, seven out of the top 10
fastest-growing economies globally are in Africa. The world's
poorest continent is seen as a big destination for global
investment.
East Africa is also focusing on expansion of roads, ports
and airports as spelt out in national budgets. The region has
also become a hotspot for oil and gas after large new finds
inland and offshore east Africa.
Gina Din-Kariuki, who founded Gina Din Corporate
Communications 10 years ago, said there was still room for more
medium-sized firms such as hers as well as global players.
"Media now is widespread and that poses a huge potential for
marketing and advertising firms," said Kariuki, referring to the
growth in mobile phones usage in Africa.
(Editing by James Macharia and Dan Lalor)