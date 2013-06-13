By Duncan Miriri
| NAIROBI, June 13
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya will ask for more cash
from its wealthy citizens through a capital gains tax while
Uganda will increase taxes to make up for falling donor support,
the finance ministers of both states said in budget speeches.
East African states have attracted higher foreign
investments in recent years due to robust economic growth rates,
but decades of bad management of public resources have left them
struggling with rampant poverty and unemployment among citizens.
Henry Rotich, the Kenyan cabinet secretary for the national
Treasury or finance minister, on Thursday said the government
plans to enforce capital gains tax to boost revenue.
"This will allow wealthier members of our society to also
make a token contribution toward our national development
agenda," he told lawmakers in his budget speech for the 2013/14
(July-June) fiscal year.
In the budget, the minister set the fiscal deficit at 7.9
percent of the gross domestic product or 329.7 billion shillings
($3.86 billion), slightly higher than markets expected.
He said the gap would be filled by net foreign financing of
223 billion shillings and 106.7 billion net borrowing from the
domestic market.
Analysts said the deficit was on the higher side of
expectations, adding that it had the potential of supporting the
shilling currency at the expense of economic growth.
"The deficit financing requirement will likely lead to
interest rates being higher than they would otherwise be, which
will constrain private sector growth," said Angus Downie, head
of economic research at Ecobank.
Rotich said he expected inflation to remain within the
government's target of 5-7 percent, amid stable lending and
foreign exchange rates.
"VERY UNFORTUNATE"
In Uganda, Finance Minister Maria Kiwanuka was forced to
impose new taxes on telephony, petroleum products and financial
services, by the withholding of budgetary support by donors over
claims of corruption in the government.
"There is a need to examine non-traditional sources of
financing in light of declining budget support," she told
parliament.
Stephen Kaboyo, the managing director of Alpha Capital
Partners, said the minister should have explored the possibility
of borrowing funds from international debt markets, to plug a
3.6 trillion shillings ($1.4 billion) deficit.
"Heavy reliance on domestic borrowing potentially crowds out
the private sector through increased interest rates and high
debt service costs," Kaboyo said.
Out in the streets of the capital Kampala, residents
expressed anger at the budget, especially the taxes.
"It's very unfortunate that Ugandans are being squeezed both
ways," Simon Mpagi, a 27-year old mobile phone-based money
transfer agent, told Reuters from his retail shop in Kampala.
"They steal our taxes and donor money... leaving public
services to near-collapse and now when donors get angry and cut
them off, then they come to us and punish us again by raising
taxes to grab even the little income we struggle to make."
In Tanzania, Finance Minister William Mgimwa raised spending
by 21 percent to 18.25 trillion shillings ($11.13 billion) while
maintaining the deficit at 5 percent of the annual economy.
Rwanda raised its spending by 6.6 percent to 1,653 billion
francs ($2.6 billion) and said it will introduce a new loyalty
tax on minerals.
($1 = 2595.0000 Ugandan shillings)
($1 = 1639.0000 Tanzanian shillings)
(Additional reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala in Dodoma, Jenny Clover in Kigali and Kevin Mwanza
in Nairobi; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia;
editing by Ron Askew)