NAIROBI, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate
change is making drought and humanitarian disasters worse in the
Horn of Africa, Oxfam said on Thursday, ahead of a major climate
march in Washington to coincide with the first 100 days of the
Trump administration.
About 12 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are
at risk of hunger due to recurring droughts, the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) says, with Somalia at risk of
slipping into famine for the second time in six years.
"Climate change is a real and current problem in East
Africa. What were previously once in a life time droughts now
come around more often," Nigel Tricks, Oxfam's regional director
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"For the first time, scores of camels and donkeys which are
typically hardy animals are dying off and the lives of
pastoralists, which revolve around their animals have been
greatly disrupted."
Thousands are expected to attend the People's Climate March
in Washington on Saturday, which hopes to match the success of a
300,000-strong rally in New York in 2014, the largest single
protest ever held on the topic of climate change.
President Donald Trump last month signed an order to undo
Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise
to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S.
support for an international deal to fight global warming.
A small group of activists in the Kenyan coastal town of
Kilifi will take part in a sister march, along with others in
Australia, Brazil, Greece, Ivory Coast, Uganda and Zambia.
East Africa is experiencing its third year of very low
rainfall, coupled with above average temperatures, which are
part of a trend that began in the 1980s, Oxfam said.
Seven of the last ten years have seen chronic droughts in
East Africa due to poor or failed rains, it said
"The march is to fight for our environment by creating
more awareness on conservation," Noel Baraka, director of
Kilifi-based Kenya Action Network, which campaigns on climate
change, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
People are hungry and cattle are dying in Kilifi due to
drought, he said, which started to bite last year.
Eastern and southern Africa were hard hit in 2016 by drought
exacerbated by El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures
in the Pacific Ocean - that wilted crops, slowed economic growth
and drove food prices higher.
"There is nothing here," Oxfam quoted Jama, an Ethiopian
pastoralist, who has lost almost 700 sheep and goats, as saying.
"Even my parents did not tell stories of droughts like
this."
