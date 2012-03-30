By Kevin Mwanza and Elias Biryabarema
NAIROBI/KAMPALA, March 30
NAIROBI/KAMPALA, March 30 Interest rate
decisions in Kenya and Uganda next week hang in the balance
after both economies posted drops in March inflation, but
currency jitters and high food costs could give pause to central
banks eager to cut rates to jumpstart growth.
East Africa's largest economies suffered from double-digit
inflation for much of 2011, driven by high food and fuel prices,
which in turn caused local currencies to tumble to record lows.
That prompted central banks to ramp up interest rates
aggressively, which helped inflation to fall in recent months.
In Kenya, the year-on-year inflation rate fell
for the fourth consecutive month in March to 15.61 percent, the
lowest level since July 2011 but higher than analyst
expectations, official data showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll of nine forecasts had expected inflation to
fall to 14.8 percent from 16.7 percent in February.
Particularly alarming was a reverse in the trend of
month-on-month inflation, which rose 1.34 percent in March
compared to a 0.04 percent drop in February.
Food and alcoholic beverages led increases in the consumer
price inflation basket, rising 2.44 percent. Only transportation
costs fell, by a mere 0.22 percent, prompting analysts to push
the case for a hold in rates at the central bank's monetary
policy committee meeting on April 4.
"That turn in the month-on-month rate of Kenyan CPI will sit
uncomfortably," Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard
Chartered Bank, said.
"So the Central Bank of Kenya was correct not to rush into
any interest rate easing. It also supports our view that we will
probably not see any official easing until the early June MPC
meeting."
FOOD, RAIN CONCERNS
The central bank's policy rate now stands at 18
percent, the same level since December, and up from 6.25 percent
in September.
Analysts were split as to whether the central bank of east
Africa's largest economy would hold its key rate or take
advantage of lower-than-expected inflation data in February to
signal the start of an easing cycle.
Keen to avoid more criticism after its perceived slow
reaction to a weakening shilling and inflation that reached
nearly 20 percent in November, the central bank kept the rate on
hold at its last meeting.
It is now looking more likely that policy will continue in
April, especially as the agriculture ministry signalled this
month that prices of key staples like wheat, beans and maize
could rise further.
A delay in Kenya's long rainy season, which traditionally
starts this month, could also aggravate the inflation outlook.
Meteorologists say they expect levels of rain to be
near-normal but poorly distributed.
The rise in food prices in Kenya was largely driven by a
drought last year, while low water levels at hydro-electric dams
that supply most of the country's electricity pushed up energy
bills and led to costly fuel imports to run thermal generators.
CURRENCY JITTERS
In Uganda, east Africa's third largest economy, the headline
inflation rate dropped to 21.2 percent in March
from a revised 25.7 percent in February, the Uganda Bureau of
Statistics said on Friday.
In the meantime, the Ugandan economy also contracted in the
final quarter of 2011 by 2.3 percent from the previous quarter
and shrank 1.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, with
construction hardest hit.
Analysts said that while the inflation and gross domestic
product data could convince the central bank to cuts its key
lending rate for the third month in a row, it would be wary of
any potential disruptions in the local currency.
The central bank ramped up its rate to 23
percent last year as inflation soared to a high of 30.5 percent
in October.
As inflation started falling -- despite a stall in levels in
January and February -- the Bank of Uganda cut one percentage
point off its lending rate in February and March.
The second reduction, however, sent the shilling
tumbling more than 8 percent against the dollar over concerns
the cut was premature. It has since recovered from those levels.
"Given high oil prices, and its current balance of payment
position, Uganda can ill afford to take any risks with FX
volatility. The case for interest rate easing is clear-cut, but
much will depend on FX reaction," Khan said.
UBOS said the core rate of inflation, which excludes food
crops, fuel, electricity and metred water, came in at 23.6
percent from 26.7 percent in February.
Food inflation slowed to 15.4 percent in March from 27.6
percent in February, while clothing and footwear fell 1 percent
during the month, leading some analysts to argue strongly for an
aggressive rate cut when the monetary policy committee meets on
April 2.
"With the headline inflation rate likely to drop below 20
percent in the second quarter and the BoU so far taking a
forward-looking approach in its monetary policy-making, I see it
as likely that the BoU will continue its gradual easing next
week, with another 100 basis-point cut our core scenario," Mark
Bohlund, senior economist at IHS Global Insight, said.
(Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge in Nairobi; Writing
by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)