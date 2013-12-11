NAIROBI Dec 11 East Africa's biggest economies
have launched an integrated real-time cross-border payments
system designed to remove bottlenecks to business and bolster
intra-regional trade, Kenya's central bank said on Wednesday.
The East African Payments System (EAPS) is an early step
towards the creation of a monetary union within the five nation
East African Community (EAC) trade bloc, which member states
hope to establish within 10 years.
"EAPS will facilitate trade within the region and is a quick
win for the EAC," the Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement.
Each member state currently has its own banking payment
systems, meaning cross-border transfers take from one to two
days, bankers say.
EAPS will enable people in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to
make and receive payments in real time, speeding up the process
of commercial transactions. Rwanda and Burundi, whose banking
structures are less advanced, will join later.
A common currency remains a long way off, analysts say.
Member states first need to implement the free movement of
labour, goods and services, which has proved especially
contentious in Tanzania.
Their economies will also need to meet macro-economic
criteria, including capping inflation at 5 percent and fiscal
deficits excluding grants below 6 percent of national output
before embarking on a monetary union.
It took the region's economies several years just to agree
on the wording of the draft protocol signed last month.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams)