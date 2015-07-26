BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.64
* Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
CAIRO, July 26 Egypt's top cigarette maker Eastern Company said on Sunday its net profit for fiscal year 2014-2015 rose to 1.083 billion Egyptian pounds ($138.31 million)from 908.405 million, a 19.2 percent increase from the same period last year.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht)
* Cardinal Health -board of directors approved a 3 percent increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.4489 per share to $0.4624 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: