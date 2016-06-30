TOKYO, June 30 Japan's top military commander
said on Thursday that Chinese military activity was escalating
in the East China Sea, with a spike in emergency jet scrambles
in the past three months.
"It appears that Chinese activity is escalating at sea and
in the air," Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of the Japanese
Self-Defence Forces, said at a regular press briefing in Tokyo.
Japanese air force jet scrambles rose by more than 80 in the
three months ending on Thursday from 114 a year earlier, he
said. Detailed figures for the period will be announced next
week.
Kawano also said that Japan was "very concerned," about how
China will react to the expected ruling by an international
court on China's territorial claims in the South China Sea on
July 12.
