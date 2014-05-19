BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
May 19 China's Eastern Communications Co Ltd
* Says signs deal to sell automated teller machines to China Everbright Bank for 134.9 million yuan ($21.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tuq49v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 28 China's insurance regulator on Friday vowed to improve its conduct and bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed under investigation and removed from his post for "serious disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption.