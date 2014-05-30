BRIEF-CCA Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
May 30 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($240.39 million)in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on June 3
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bug79v; link.reuters.com/cug79v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment