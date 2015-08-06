TAIPEI Aug 6 Eastern Media International Corp
said it and Carlyle Group plan to sell their
entire stakes in a Taiwanese TV network, sending shares in
Eastern Media soaring by the daily limit of 10 percent.
"We have been in touch with Carlyle," Eastern Media Vice
President Inna Cheng told Reuters by phone. "We'll sell our
stakes together, but the price has to be reasonable."
Eastern Media holds 21.32 percent of Eastern Broadcasting
while Carlyle owns 61 percent.
Taiwan's main share index was down 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)