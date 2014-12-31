BRIEF-China Baoan Group to buy 23 pct stake in electromechanical for 92 mln yuan, raising stake to 91 pct
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake of shares in a Zhangjiagang-based firm (target firm) at 92 million yuan
Dec 31 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Announces acquisition of 100 pct of A-class office building Hermitage Plaza in Moscow
* Says cash payment for acquisition of property amounts to $195 million, subject to possible post-completion adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake of shares in a Zhangjiagang-based firm (target firm) at 92 million yuan
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: