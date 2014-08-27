BRIEF-Gemdale's Q1 net profit up 160.2 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 160.2 percent y/y at 870.8 million yuan ($126.32 million)
August 27 Eastern Property Holdings Limited
* Said on Tuesday it announced acquisitions of 90% of Berlin House and 90% of Geneva House
* Said on Tuesday transaction price for 90% of both properties amounts to US$ 148.5 mln
* March quarter net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago