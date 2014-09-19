Sept 19 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :

* Said on Thursday it announced pricing of its offering of up to $130 million 5.5% Bonds 2014 - 2023

* Said offering structured at $130 million 5.5% bonds due 2023, with issue price of 100pct of principal amount

* Said closing of offer period is currently expected on Sept. 23, 15:00 CET

