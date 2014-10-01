BRIEF-ACCESS NATIONAL Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
Oct 1 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Said on Tuesday it acquired full ownership of Class A office complex Severnoe Siyanie in the North of Moscow
* Said transaction price for 100 pct of property amounts to $152.8 million and is based on market value of property and adjusted for net debt of acquired holding company
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei