Nov 15 Eastern Platinum
said it has resumed full production at its flagship Crocodile
River mine in South Africa, following a probe into a fatal
accident at the mine earlier this month.
The company, which produces platinum group metals (PGM) that
include platinum, palladium and rhodium, posted a 29 percent
fall in third-quarter output at the mine at 26,955 ounces in
October.
South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources issued a stop
work order at the mine after an employee of an engineering firm
working on the development of the Crocodile River mine was
killed in a blasting accident on Nov. 7.
Eastplats said the order has now been lifted and full
production has restarted at the Maroelabult and Zandfontein
sections of the project.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company has assets on
the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex in South
Africa, which holds about 80 percent of the world's platinum,
according to its website.
Shares of Eastplats, which posted a 65 percent drop in
quarterly profit on Monday, were trading down about 2 percent at
68 Canadian cents a share on Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)