REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
August 26 Eastern Property Holdings Limited
* Said on Monday that loss in consolidated financial result of company for H1 2014 is expected
* Says expects net loss of around US$ 10 mln, compared to net profit of US$ 1.1 mln for same period year earlier
* Says above stated figure is still subject to auditor's confirmation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.