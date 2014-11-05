BUDAPEST/WARSAW Nov 5 The global financial
crisis hit hard in central and eastern Europe, but one industry
has thrived: second-hand clothing stores.
While in western Europe the squeeze on household finances
prompted many consumers to turn to discount retailers like
Primark, their peers further east - where wages are
significantly lower - have shifted to the used clothing sector.
Second-hand clothes retailers in Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria
and Croatia have grown rapidly and, as the pace of income
convergence between the West and Eastern Europe slows, they are
investing millions of euros to expand their businesses further.
Brisk trade in Bulgaria, for example, has prompted one
company - Mania - to open new stores in Romania and Greece,
while in Hungary major player Hada is opening a 1.6 million euro
sorting hall to cope with booming demand.
These companies and their rivals source their goods from
western countries, buying them from so-called cash-for-clothes
firms who pay people to recycle their old or unwanted outfits.
Some are in pristine condition with the original price tag still
attached.
There is no shortage of demand for their wares in central
and eastern Europe, where most people are in lower-income
brackets, by western European standards.
The pace of income convergence with the West had slowed
dramatically since the crisis, the International Monetary Fund
said in a report on former communist countries in Europe, a
quarter of a century after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
"From 1995 to 2008 the region as a whole was catching up
towards average EU incomes at a rate of about 1 percentage point
a year, from around 35 percent to nearly 50 percent. Since the
crisis this rate has dropped sharply," it said, adding that
prospects for growth had also deteriorated.
MALLS
In Hungary, central Europe's most indebted nation, where the
economy has yet to catch up to pre-crisis levels despite a jump
in growth this year, the import of used clothes has more than
doubled from 2008 figures to 56 million euros last year.
Hada, which has 60 stores in Hungary and controls about a
third of the market by its own estimate, will open the 1.6
million euro sorting hall in eastern Hungary next year, adding
155 jobs to bring its workforce to around 900 people.
The firm imports 30-40 tonnes of used clothes per week from
Britain - its main sourcing market. It has grown into an
operation with annual turnover of 32.4 million euros ($40
million), from a family business started in 1995 and run from a
decrepit hall in a remote village near the border with Ukraine.
"Back in the day it was the family, my wife, grandmother and
sister-in-law sorting the clothes," founder Gyorgy Hada said.
The firm coped with the financial crisis by shutting down
weaker stores and opening new ones in areas with more purchasing
power, including bigger shopping malls in Hungary.
"I think the crisis has taught customers how to take care of
their money very well," Hada said.
In Poland, the region's biggest economy, over 40 percent of
people shop for second-hand clothes regularly and 100 million
euros worth of used clothes were imported in 2013, up from about
60 million on average in the previous years. They mainly come
from Britain, Germany and Scandinavia.
Poland was the only EU member to avoid a recession during
the global crisis but its recovery is also slowing as the
Ukraine conflict and weak European growth are taking their toll.
Grojecka Street in Warsaw is well-known for its
"ciucholands", or second-hand shops, with a dozen or so of them
in close proximity to one another. In all, there are 21,000 such
stores across Poland according to a 2011 estimate.
Prices vary depending on the shop, from around 30 zlotys
($9) a kilo to around 80 zlotys a kilo, but also depending on
the day of the week, with prices falling as the week progresses
and a new delivery approaches.
UKRAINE
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is hitting
the region's economies to varying degrees, has boosted the sale
of second-hand garments in Bulgaria, one of the poorest members
of the EU.
Mania, a company which started its business with a single
garage shop in 1996, now has 50 stores in three countries,
employing more than 600 people. It hired 100 new workers over
the past 12 months, said its owner Sevdalin Spasov.
The company, which imports clothes mainly from the United
States, Canada, Denmark and Switzerland, plans to double the
number of its Romanian stores to six and open a second and a
third store in Greece next year.
"In 2014, the second-hand clothes market in Bulgaria and
Europe is developing under the direct influence of the conflict
between Russia and Ukraine," Spasov said.
"Following the sharp decline of the rouble and the Ukrainian
hryvnia, large amounts of goods were redirected (from Russia and
Ukraine) to countries neighbouring the conflict zone, including
Bulgaria," he said.
In Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, which became the 28th EU
member in July last year, several second-hand shops have sprung
up across the city in the past decade. The country has had six
straight years of recession.
Nena Beric, a 53-year old lawyer by education, runs one of
the oldest second-hand shops in Zagreb. She has owned it for 10
years. "Back then, we were the only one. But now, as people
become increasingly poor, such shops have multiplied. They are
all over the place and they are all doing fine."
However the consumer spending squeeze in western Europe has
had a knock-on effect for used clothes sellers further east.
"Everything's got more difficult recently, because of the
crisis, and so has this business," said Jolanta, who has worked
in one of Warsaw's shops for six years.
"People in England are now getting poorer, and the clothes
they get rid of - they are nowhere near as good as they used to
be."
