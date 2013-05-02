BRATISLAVA May 2 Western banks' withdrawal of funds from their units in emerging Europe is "petering out" although some countries - notably Hungary and Slovenia - still face risks, the Vienna Initiative said on Thursday.

The group of international institutions which have tried to staunch the outflow from central and eastern Europe since the global financial crisis said the region remained one of the hardest hit.

Since 2008, external funding had fallen by a fifth, compared with about 13 percent for the world on average, it said.

The report from the group, which includes the International Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said countries in the region excluding Russia and Turkey had suffered losses in funding equivalent to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012.

But it said Hungary, under market pressure over policies including heavy taxes on banks, and Slovenia, struggling to avoid a euro zone bailout, lost around 10 percent.

Turkey and Slovakia increased their external positions - reflecting growing funding from abroad - while outflows turned to inflows in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Serbia at the end of 2012.

But a high level of non-performing loans and flagging demand for credit had kept lending weak and was preventing foreign parent banks from expanding their subsidiaries' balance sheets.

It said private sector credit had grown by just 1 percent in the last quarter of 2012 in the region, excluding Turkey and Russia, considerably weaker than a year earlier.

"Even though the risk of disorderly deleveraging ... appears to have been averted, the task to put in place credit conditions that can underpin a strong recovery and convergence with the West remains," the report said. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)