BRATISLAVA May 2 Western banks' withdrawal of
funds from their units in emerging Europe is "petering out"
although some countries - notably Hungary and Slovenia - still
face risks, the Vienna Initiative said on Thursday.
The group of international institutions which have tried to
staunch the outflow from central and eastern Europe since the
global financial crisis said the region remained one of the
hardest hit.
Since 2008, external funding had fallen by a fifth, compared
with about 13 percent for the world on average, it said.
The report from the group, which includes the International
Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, said countries in the region excluding Russia and
Turkey had suffered losses in funding equivalent to 1.8 percent
of gross domestic product in 2012.
But it said Hungary, under market pressure over policies
including heavy taxes on banks, and Slovenia, struggling to
avoid a euro zone bailout, lost around 10 percent.
Turkey and Slovakia increased their external positions -
reflecting growing funding from abroad - while outflows turned
to inflows in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech
Republic and Serbia at the end of 2012.
But a high level of non-performing loans and flagging demand
for credit had kept lending weak and was preventing foreign
parent banks from expanding their subsidiaries' balance sheets.
It said private sector credit had grown by just 1 percent in
the last quarter of 2012 in the region, excluding Turkey and
Russia, considerably weaker than a year earlier.
"Even though the risk of disorderly deleveraging ... appears
to have been averted, the task to put in place credit conditions
that can underpin a strong recovery and convergence with the
West remains," the report said.
