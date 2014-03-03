* Czech, Polish PMIs at long-term highs
* Strong export orders
* Trade links with Ukraine tiny but sentiment vulnerable
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, March 3 The Polish and Czech economies
are picking up pace as both current manufacturing output and
export orders to Europe surge despite a softer reading in their
main export market, Germany, surveys showed on Monday.
The February HSBC Polish manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) jumped to its highest level in over three years,
boosted by the fastest new orders growth in a decade, Markit
Economics said.
Czech data mirrored the trend, showing the second fastest
export orders growth in the survey history, the highest level
since a record seen in June 2010.
Hungary lagged the central European pack with a dip, although
a different methodology makes Hungary's numbers volatile and
less comparable.
"Increasingly, emergence from the debt crisis in the EU is
having a more positive sentiment impact than what is happening
because of turbulences in (domestic) politics," said Tatha
Ghose, an economist at Commerzbank in London.
"The trend remains very strong," he said.
The strong euro is a short-term positive although it is a
risk in the long run, he added.
Central Europe has relatively minor trade links with
neighbouring Ukraine.
However, financial market alarm over Ukraine's standoff with
Russia could hurt European Union economies in the region.
Fears of full-fledged Russia-Ukraine war reverberated across
emerging markets on Monday, hurting currencies including
Poland's and Hungary's although the rouble took the hardest hit.
"The trade link is irrelevant... but (there may be a hit)
just from the spreads point of view, overall emerging market
risk. The zloty is a volatile currency. Poland is fundamentally
strong, but it does not help the zloty," Ghose said.
Polish exports to Ukraine were worth $5.7 billion last year,
about 3 percent of its total exports, Hungary exports around 2.4
percent to Ukraine and just 1 percent of Czech exports go there.
STRONG TRENDS
The HSBC Poland manufacturing PMI index (PMI) rose to 55.9
last month from 55.4 in January, data compiled by Markit and
HSBC showed.
Any level over 50 signals economic expansion.
Analysts said Polish economic growth - which reached 2.7
percent in annual terms in the fourth quarter of 2013 - was well
balanced and not reliant only on foreign demand. Economists
polled by Reuters expect growth to accelerate to 3.1 percent in
2014 from 1.6 percent last year.
"Interestingly PMI rose so high even though PMI growth
weakened in the euro zone," Ursula Krynska, economist at Bank
Millennium in Warsaw.
"All this is due to the fact that the Polish industry is
experiencing growth not only on export orders but also thanks to
domestic ones. It is therefore supported by double pillars:
domestic and foreign."
The Czech PMI rose to 56.5, the highest level in nearly
three years, from 55.9 the previous month.
"Improvement in the Czech Manufacturing PMI is a surprise,
as preliminary data on PMI from Germany and the aggregated euro
zone were indicating that some decline from the already robust
level ... was quite likely," said Radomir Jac, Chief Analyst at
Generali PPF Asset Management.
"The Czech economy started to recover during 2013 and the
PMI survey indicates that this story continues also at beginning
of 2014. We expect Czech GDP growth at 2.3 percent this year."
Hungary's PMI, released by the Association of Logistics,
Purchasing and Inventory Management, dipped to 54.3 in February
from January's 57.8 but still held above a three-year average.