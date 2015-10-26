By Adrian Krajewski and Sandor Peto
WARSAW, Oct 26 Poland's zloty and Polish bank
stocks fell on Monday after the euro-sceptic Law and Justice
party (PiS) claimed victory in an election that signals a shift
in policy shift for Central Europe's largest economy.
The zloty weakened 0.2 percent by 0907 GMT. Losses
by bank stocks dragged stocks lower.
PiS secured 37.7 percent of the vote, just enough to govern
alone and well ahead of the incumbent, the pro-EU Civic Platform
(PO) at 23.6 percent, according to an unofficial exit poll.
It won with a socially conservative campaign that
includes new benefits and new taxes on banks.
A parliamentary majority coupled with a PiS-backed president
will also give PiS a decisive say in forming Poland's new
Monetary Policy Council next year.
"PiS will be able to implement its populist policy agenda
unconstrained by coalition partners," RBS said in its research.
"We remain of the view that this is unlikely to be
market-friendly and may keep Polish risk premia elevated even as
a strong economy provides cushions."
Hungarian markets opened with gains across the board, as
PiS's victory can make Hungarian assets more attractive, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"This means that the Poles will be the bad boys
in the region rather than us," the trader said.
Hungary's forint gained 0.4 percent. Hungarian
government bond yields moved little but were down by 4-5 basis
points from Thursday's fixing, with 10-year papers trading at
3.34 percent.
The Czech crown and the leu were stable.
Emerging markets currencies gained some support from China's
monetary easing and the ECB's signals it may extend or expand
its asset purchases.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1005 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.092 27.085 -0.03% +2.07%
Hungary forint 310.700 311.820 +0.36% +1.86%
Polish zloty 4.263 4.252 -0.26% +0.54%
Romanian leu 4.433 4.432 -0.03% +1.08%
Croatian kuna 7.627 7.621 -0.08% +0.36%
Serbian dinar 120.050 120.090 +0.03% +1.08%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 981.09 986.39 -0.54% +3.10%
Budapest 22107.38 21883.78 +1.02% +33.83%
Warsaw 2120.16 2107.43 +0.60% -8.73%
Bucharest 7116.34 7124.30 -0.11% +3.14%
Ljubljana 689.24 688.04 +0.17% -11.58%
Zagreb 1721.94 1720.51 +0.08% -1.05%
Belgrade 0.00 624.04 +0.00% -100.0%
Sofia 446.81 446.74 +0.02% -14.70%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.41 -0.120 -009bps -11bps
5-year -0.03 -0.026 +007bps -2bps
10-year 0.545 -0.011 +005bps +0bps
Hungary
3-year 1.910 +0.076 +219bps +8bps
5-year 2.530 +0.000 +263bps +1bps
10-year 3.480 +0.075 +298bps +8bps
Poland
2-year 1.624 +0.000 +195bps +1bps
5-year 2.131 +0.000 +224bps +1bps
10-year 2.611 +0.000 +211bps +1bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.240 0.190 0.160 0.00
Hungary 1.290 1.280 1.300 1.35
Poland 1.680 1.500 1.420 1.73
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King)