* Socially conservative PiS likely to win outright majority
* Polish banks trade down on possible policy shift
* Zloty dips 0.2 pct vs euro, forint gains 0.5 pct
By Adrian Krajewski and Sandor Peto
WARSAW, Oct 26 Poland's zloty and some Polish
bank stocks eased on Monday after the eurosceptic Law and
Justice party (PiS) claimed victory in an election that signals
a shift towards more interventionist policy in Central Europe's
largest economy.
The zloty weakened 0.2 percent by 1105 GMT. Losses
of up to 3.3 percent by bank stocks capped bourse gains,
with Poland's bluechip WIG20 index recuperating from
early losses to trade 0.5 percent up on the day.
PiS secured 37.7 percent of the vote according to exit
polls, close to being able to govern alone and well ahead of the
incumbent, the pro-EU Civic Platform (PO) at 23.6 percent.
Socially conservative PiS has called for more public
spending and ran a campaign on a manifesto that could cost
Polish banks more money than they made last year with new levies
and hard-currency loan conversion into zlotys.
The winners of Sunday's election will also appoint eight out
of 10 rate-setters early in 2016 and Poland's PiS-backed
president, Andrzej Duda, will nominate a new central bank
governor by June 2016.
PiS has said it wants to get the central bank to pump 350
billion zlotys into the economy over six years to support
economic growth, a plan that rattled financial markets last week
and drove the zloty to a nine-month low against the euro.
Election risks have for months weighed on Poland, seen
earlier as a safe bet. The zloty is down 9 percent
against the dollar this year, the same for the Warsaw stock
market, which performed much worse than its neighbours.
"PiS will be able to implement its populist policy agenda
unconstrained by coalition partners," RBS said in its research.
"We remain of the view that this is unlikely to be
market-friendly and may keep Polish risk premia elevated even as
a strong economy provides cushions."
Hungarian markets opened with gains across the board, as
PiS's victory can make Hungarian assets more attractive, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"This means that the Poles will be the bad boys in the
region rather than us," the trader said.
Hungary's forint gained 0.5 percent. The Czech
crown and the Romanian leu were mostly
stable.
Emerging markets currencies gained some support from China's
monetary easing and the ECB's signals it may extend or expand
its asset purchases.
(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw)