(Corrects headline to 4-week low from 4-month low)
* Assets mixed, awaiting of Fed guidance
* Moody's warning briefly pushes Polish assets to multi-week
lows
* Czech central bank looking at crown cap exit
options-Nidetzky
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 26 The zloty and Polish
stocks briefly touched 4-week lows on Friday after Moody's
issued a warning over Warsaw's tension with the European
Commission, preparing investors for a possible rating downgrade.
Central European assets were mixed ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday, in which she
may flag upcoming interest rate hikes that would make the
region's high-yielding assets relatively less attractive.
In regional stock markets, Budapest's main index fell
by 0.6 percent by 1325 GMT. Warsaw's bluechip index was
steady rebounding from a 4-week low set in early trade.
Currencies were also mixed.
The forint touched its firmest levels since early
March against the euro. Trading at 308.61 it was firmer by 0.2
percent from Thursday, while the leu shed 0.1 percent.
The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.328, but stayed
near the 4-week lows it touched in early trade at 4.3354.
Moody's warned late on Thursday that the changes implemented
by the Polish government in the constitutional tribunal last
year threatened to raise tension with the European Union.
Central European states's resistance to European Commission
and German proposals for distributing migrants in EU members has
been another key source of tension.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch critic of
the EU's migration policies, said on Friday that his government
planned to build a second fence on the southern border to keep
out migrants.
He spoke before a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel
with the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group - the Czech
Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - in Warsaw.
"Markets are not influenced (by Orban's comments) as the
tension (with Brussels and Berlin) has been continuous over that
issue and this looks only a new chapter," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
The Czech crown, trading at 27.022 against the
euro, remained stuck to the central bank's ceiling at 27.
New Czech central bank (CNB) board member Tomas Nidetzky
told the daily Hospodarske Noviny that the bank may reconsider
its plan to exit the crown cap if the European economic
situation is bad.
"We keep to anticipate an exit from the CNB FX regime in the
second half of 2017, while we believe that it might happen
anytime (day) - not just on scheduled monetary-policy meetings,"
KBC analysts said in a note.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1525 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech 27.0220 27.0270 +0.02 -0.09%
crown %
Hungary 308.6100 309.2750 +0.22 1.95%
forint %
Polish 4.3280 4.3334 +0.12 -1.62%
zloty %
Romanian 4.4580 4.4525 -0.12% 1.37%
leu
Croatian 7.4860 7.4915 +0.07 2.04%
kuna %
Serbian 123.2300 123.3300 +0.08 -1.43%
dinar %
Note: calculate previous close at 1800
daily d from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 851.22 855.79 -0.53% -10.99
%
Budapest 27622.46 27779.62 -0.57% +15.4
8%
Warsaw 1781.24 1781.68 -0.02% -4.19%
Buchares 6970.17 6962.39 +0.11 -0.49%
t %
Ljubljan 734.29 728.89 +0.74 +5.48
a % %
Zagreb 1807.95 1804.81 +0.17 +7.00
% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 622.01 621.28 +0.12 -3.43%
> %
Sofia 473.63 473.86 -0.05% +2.76
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.286 -0.03 +033b -3bps
> ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.13 -0.028 +037b -3bps
> ps
<CZ10YT=R 0.257 -0.045 +033b -4bps
10-year R> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.631 0.022 +224b +3bps
> ps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.118 -0.007 +262b -1bps
> ps
<PL10YT=R 2.691 0.014 +277b +2bps
10-year R> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech < 0.29 0.25 0.21 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.72 0.67 0.69 0.88
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.605 1.55 1.52 1.71
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*******************************************************
*******
(Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw)