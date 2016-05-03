* Zloty, on rollercoaster, firms tracking lira and rand
* Downgrade concerns can continue to weigh on Polish assets
* Leu hits 3-month low, mortgage walk-away bill a key risk
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 3 The zloty firmed
against the euro on Tuesday, in contrast to other currencies in
Central Europe which remained directionless, while the Turkish
lira and the rand also rose.
The zloty was up a quarter of a percent at 4.3816 to the
euro by 0850 GMT, regaining some of the ground it lost after
Monday's Polish PMI manufacturing figures indicated a slowdown
in economic activity in April.
The Polish currency, the most liquid and volatile in the
region, also rebounded against the forint, on Tuesday,
a public holiday in Poland where domestic markets were closed.
The zloty is supported by expectations that Poland's
economic growth will outperform the euro zone, but investors see
risks that concerns over Polish government spending plans and
other measures will lead ratings agency Moody's to downgrade
Poland, following the move by Standard and Poor's in January.
"The zloty can weaken again as we approach May 13 when
Moody's will review Poland's credit rating," one Budapest-based
currency dealer said.
The unit has been hovering around 4.4 in the past 8 days,
about halfway between January lows at 4.511 and April highs at
4.223, with European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve
providing investors with little guidance in recent comments.
The forint eased a shade, but trading at 311.30 it
is still in the middle of the past three months' range.
The Hungarian central bank signaled last week that its rate
cuts were near an end. One or two reductions are still likely
and that could attract flows into Hungarian debt, but the past
cuts have curbed the forint's attractiveness, the dealer said.
"Turnover is about half of what we saw in May last year," he
added.
Romania's leu has also been rangebound in the past
months, but by weakening 0.1 percent on Tuesday it reached a
3-month low versus the euro at 4.494.
A key risk to Romanian asset prices is uncertainty over the
impacts of a law, signed by the country's president on Thursday,
that enables property buyers to walk away from mortgages.
"Weakening pressures on the Romanian currency are likely to
remain in place ahead of the actual implementation of the debt
discharge bill for individuals later this month. As such,
despite today's light calendar, EUR/RON could see a test at
4.50," ING analysts said in a note.
