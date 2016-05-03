* Zloty, on rollercoaster, firms tracking lira and rand * Downgrade concerns can continue to weigh on Polish assets * Leu hits 3-month low, mortgage walk-away bill a key risk By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 3 The zloty firmed against the euro on Tuesday, in contrast to other currencies in Central Europe which remained directionless, while the Turkish lira and the rand also rose. The zloty was up a quarter of a percent at 4.3816 to the euro by 0850 GMT, regaining some of the ground it lost after Monday's Polish PMI manufacturing figures indicated a slowdown in economic activity in April. The Polish currency, the most liquid and volatile in the region, also rebounded against the forint, on Tuesday, a public holiday in Poland where domestic markets were closed. The zloty is supported by expectations that Poland's economic growth will outperform the euro zone, but investors see risks that concerns over Polish government spending plans and other measures will lead ratings agency Moody's to downgrade Poland, following the move by Standard and Poor's in January. "The zloty can weaken again as we approach May 13 when Moody's will review Poland's credit rating," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The unit has been hovering around 4.4 in the past 8 days, about halfway between January lows at 4.511 and April highs at 4.223, with European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve providing investors with little guidance in recent comments. The forint eased a shade, but trading at 311.30 it is still in the middle of the past three months' range. The Hungarian central bank signaled last week that its rate cuts were near an end. One or two reductions are still likely and that could attract flows into Hungarian debt, but the past cuts have curbed the forint's attractiveness, the dealer said. "Turnover is about half of what we saw in May last year," he added. Romania's leu has also been rangebound in the past months, but by weakening 0.1 percent on Tuesday it reached a 3-month low versus the euro at 4.494. A key risk to Romanian asset prices is uncertainty over the impacts of a law, signed by the country's president on Thursday, that enables property buyers to walk away from mortgages. "Weakening pressures on the Romanian currency are likely to remain in place ahead of the actual implementation of the debt discharge bill for individuals later this month. As such, despite today's light calendar, EUR/RON could see a test at 4.50," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1050 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Prev Daily Chan t ious ge bid clos change in e 2016 Czech <EURCZK= 27.03 27.0 +0.00 -0.1 crown > 50 350 % 4% Hungary <EURHUF= 311.3 311. -0.04% 1.07 forint > 000 1750 % Polish <EURPLN= 4.381 4.39 +0.26 -2.8 zloty > 6 31 % 2% Romanian <EURRON= 4.489 4.48 -0.07% 0.65 leu > 9 68 % Croatian <EURHRK= 7.512 7.51 +0.01 1.69 kuna > 0 25 % % Serbian <EURRSD= 122.5 122. -0.01% -0.8 dinar > 000 4900 4% Note: calculat previ clos 1800 daily ed from ous e at CET change STOCK S Lates Prev Daily Chan t ious ge clos change in e 2016 Prague 903.9 909. -0.59% -5.4 5 34 8% Budapest 26866 2686 -0.01% +12 .67 9.01 .32% Warsaw 1899. 1896 +0.16 +2. 72 .64 % 18% Bucharest 6470. 6447 +0.34 -7.6 09 .99 % 3% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 711.1 711. -0.10% +2. > 1 83 15% Zagreb 1679. 1690 -0.63% -0.5 80 .50 8% Sofia 443.2 442. +0.15 -3.8 4 59 % 3% BONDS Yield Yiel Spread Dail d y (bid) chan vs chan ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT=R -0.05 -0.0 +043b -1bp R> 4 25 ps s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.114 -0.0 +042b -2bp R> 44 ps s 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.488 -0.0 +023b +2b RR> 05 ps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech Rep 0.28 0.24 0.23 0 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.875 0.86 0.885 1.08 Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices *********************************************** *************** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)