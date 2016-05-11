* Forint approaches 17-week low, Hungarian bonds extend loss
* Hungarian central bank rhetoric turns more hawkish
* Zloty hovers near 3-month low vs euro ahead of Moody's
review
* Romanian bonds retreat, central bank remains hawkish
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 11 The forint and Hungarian
government bonds eased on Wednesday while other central European
assets were mixed after comments from the Hungarian central bank
confirmed that it is likely to finish its interest rate cuts
soon.
Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday that one more
cut in the bank's 1.05 percent base rate was possible but
further easing was "highly doubtful".
Foreign investors bought Hungarian government bonds after
the bank launched a rate cut cycle in March to benefit from an
expected drop in yields and a rise in prices.
That buying helped the forint firm but the trend reversed
after the bank's rhetoric turned less dovish in the past weeks,
lifting bonds yields by 30-40 basis points.
Demand from locals has also weakened as the bank has sowed
uncertainty by ending its interest rate swap facility, which
encouraged local banks to buy government bonds in the framework
of Hungary's "self-financing programme" to cut reliance on
foreign investors, a Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"The bank's rhetoric has become more opaque, unpredictable
and hard to understand, increasing the risk premium, so the
logical thing would be to further support demand from local
banks," the trader said.
"They (the bank) are achieving their goal to weaken the
forint, but the price may be high."
The forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro to
315.20 by 0833 GMT, approaching the 17-week low of 316.25
touched on Monday.
Government bond yields rose 3-5 basis points from Tuesday's
fixing with the 10-year benchmark paper trading at 3.35 percent,
up 3 basis points.
Poland's 10-year yield dropped one basis point to 3.0275
percent and the zloty was flat at 4.4299 to the euro,
near Friday's 3-month lows of 4.4375.
Analysts expect Moody's to lower the outlook on Poland's
credit rating on Friday and some expect a downgrade.
"Paradoxically, the downgrade could bring the zloty's
appreciation, based on a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact'
principle," Bank Pekao said in a note.
Romania's 10-year government bond yield rose one basis point
to 3.565 percent.
The yield dropped 2 basis points on Tuesday after the
Romanian central bank slashed its inflation forecasts, but a
warning over inflation risks from Governor Mugur Isarescu
maintained the bank's hawkish stance.
"We continue to underscore that the central bank is becoming
more and more data- and event-dependent, making the actual
timing of future changes uncertain," ING analysts said in a
note.
CEE SNAPS AT 1033
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Prev Daily Chan
t ious ge
bid clos chang in
e e 2016
Czech <EURCZK= 27.02 27.0 +0.0 -0.0
crown > 20 255 1% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF= 315.2 314. -0.19 -0.1
forint > 000 5900 % 8%
Polish <EURPLN= 4.422 4.42 -0.01 -3.7
zloty > 9 25 % 3%
Romanian <EURRON= 4.491 4.48 -0.06 0.62
leu > 0 82 % %
Croatian <EURHRK= 7.508 7.50 -0.08 1.74
kuna > 0 18 % %
Serbian <EURRSD= 122.7 122. +0.0 -1.0
dinar > 400 8000 5% 3%
Note: calculat previ clos 1800
daily ed from ous e at CET
change
STOCK
S
Lates Prev Daily Chan
t ious ge
clos chang in
e e 2016
Prague 867.2 869. -0.26 -9.3
0 46 % 2%
Budapest 26741 2689 -0.59 +11
.72 9.84 % .79%
Warsaw 1824. 1825 -0.04 -1.8
43 .17 % 7%
Bucharest 6502. 6474 +0.4 -7.1
80 .84 3% 6%
Ljubljana <.SBITOP 714.8 715. -0.13 +2.
> 2 74 % 68%
Zagreb 1700. 1695 +0.2 +0.
55 .86 8% 65%
Belgrade <.BELEX1 615.1 617. -0.44 -4.4
5> 9 92 % 9%
Sofia 439.4 440. -0.22 -4.6
8 47 % 5%
BONDS
Yield Yiel Sprea Dail
d d y
(bid) chan vs chan
ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT=R -0.01 -0.0 +049 +0b
R> 5 05 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.109 -0.0 +050 +1b
R> 02 bps ps
10-year <CZ10YT= 0.448 0 +034 +1b
RR> bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=R 1.546 0.00 +205 +1b
R> 5 bps ps
5-year <PL5YT=R 2.217 -0.0 +260 +0b
R> 04 bps ps
10-year <PL10YT= 3.036 0.00 +293 +2b
RR> 4 bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech Rep 0.27 0.23 0.22 0
<PRIBOR=
>
Hungary 0.92 0.9 0.91 1.1
Poland 1.645 1.56 1.512 1.67
75 5
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**********************************************
****************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski
in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Heinrich)